A purse, or $88k? You vs Cardi B.
Can you believe that Cardi B wanted to spend $88k on a purse?! I mean, who even knew a purse could cost that much?
Cardi B was on Twitter over the weekend asking her fans whether she should drop a whopping $88k on the bag that she claims, “goes up in value every year.”
Her “fans” were quick to react, saying that money could be used for so many other things, including donations to charity organizations.
After getting heated, Cardi B showed the receipts of donations she has made in the past months, and vowed she would match donations to organizations her fans have given to.
If you had that kind of money, what’s the first thing you’d buy?