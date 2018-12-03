A Radio Station Cut “Baby It’s Cold Outside” From Its Playlist and the Internet Lost Its Mind

Over the last few years, there’s been a sentiment building that the Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside”gives off a slightly uncomfortable vibe.

Where it used to be considered cute and flirty, now people are starting to see it as a song about a guy who simply won’t take no for an answer. There are those who even see an element of DATE RAPE in the song . . . especially when the woman says, quote, “Say, what’s in this drink?”

With that in mind, the Cleveland radio station Star 102 dropped the song from its Christmas playlist.

They made the announcement in a blog where they said it was the LISTENERS who actually made the call.

They said the song now seems “very manipulative and wrong,” and added, quote, “In a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place.”

Now, when they said the listeners were the ones who made the call, they were referring to an online poll they did, asking which Christmas songs they should play. But you can’t see the results of that poll.

They also put up a Facebook poll specifically asking whether or not they should play “Baby It’s Cold Outside”.

If you vote, you can see the results. And as of last night, it was 94% to 6% in favor of KEEPING “Baby It’s Cold Outside”. The poll is still open, but it seems obvious how this is going to turn out.

The people commenting on the poll are making themselves heard too, and they’re LIVID. Maybe a little TOO livid. It’s amazing, and frankly kind of sad, just how upset people are getting over this.

Some people are actually accusing Star 102 of staging this whole thing for publicity. And they’ve certainly gotten their share from it. But it’s hard to believe they’d invoke the #MeToo movement as part of a stunt.