A Restaurant Recreated Buddy’s Spaghetti and Syrup Breakfast from “Elf”

There’s a scene in the movie “Elf” where Buddy makes breakfast, and it’s SPAGHETTI . . . mixed with maple syrup, chocolate syrup, and CANDY.

Now YOU have the opportunity to eat something similar thanks to a Chicago restaurant . . . which apparently realizes that fans of the movie would LOVE to have a meal that delicious, if only it weren’t so difficult to make at home.

Miss Ricky’s restaurant has created a dish that starts with cooked spaghetti . . . topped with marshmallows, s’mores Pop-tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, and coconut . . . plus it’s topped with strawberry sauce, raspberry sauce, chocolate sauce, and syrup.

They’re calling it a Spaghetti Sundae.  They’re serving it through Christmas, and it costs $15.00.  Which is basically the cost you’ll pay to post a photo on Instagram to say you did it.  It’s hard to imagine anyone actually downing it as a meal.

 

 

