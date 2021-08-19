A-Rod Is Living His Best Life Post J-Lo
Alex Rodriguez wants us to know: he’s chilling.
A-Rod recently posted up, smiling ear to ear, in front of a red Porsche on his Instagram, with the caption, “I’m super down to earth.”
Fans immediately noticing that this doesn’t appear to be just any ol’ red Porsche… it looks awfully similar to the birthday gift he gave to ex Jennifer Lopez in 2019.
When asked about his split from JLo in an interview, A-Rod said,
“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership, and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’ So I’m in a great place. I’m so grateful for where God and and and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”
Clearly, A-Rod is not phased by J-Lo seemingly wiping him from her Instagram recently….