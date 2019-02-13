A Snake Bites a Man . . . Then He Bites His Wife So They Can Die Together

I guess there’s a fine line between eternal love and attempted murder.

A guy named Shankar Rai who lives in a rural area in northeast India was recently bitten by a venomous SNAKE while he was asleep.

After it happened he knew he didn’t have much time to live, so he asked his wife Amiri for one small favor before he died.

He wanted them to die TOGETHER to be united forever . . . and she said okay . . . so he bit her wrist to try to pass the venom on to her.

Doctors finally got to their house right after he did that and rushed them both to the hospital. And Shankar died . . . but his wife Amiri survived.

(Newsweek)