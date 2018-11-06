A SORT OF Spice Girls Reunion Tour!

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 30: TV personality Mel B attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 11 Live Show at The Dolby Theatre on August 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

But withOUT Posh Spice. Does that count??

I literally said this all along! Victoria Beckham is far too respected in the fashion world to jump up on stage to lip sync again. I don’t like it, but it’s true. C’mon! She’s the Michelle of Fuller House. (ya know, the Olsen twins will NEVER act again, let alone on Fuller House!)

Is she a fun hater? Probably, but can you blame her?!

PS ALL THE SPICE GIRLS LOOK AMAZING. This is not realistic. At least ONE of them should’ve ended up looking like a normal/aging person right?! That’s zig-a-zig-ah level crazy.

-Lindsey