A Woman Files for Divorce After Her Husband Forgot to Pick Her Up a Burger

I WOULD say this story is about someone overreacting.  But then again, if I’m hungry and someone promises to bring me food and doesn’t, there’s no telling what I’D do.

A woman in her 20s in the United Arab Emirates just filed for divorce . . . because her husband didn’t bring her the burger he’d promised.

Apparently he was out with friends and said he’d bring her home a burger . . . but when he got back at 3:00 A.M., he forgot it.  And she was so upset she stormed out . . . and now she’s ending things.

