A Woman Leaves Town for a Round of Cancer Treatments, and Her Community Spends a Week Remodeling Her House

There’s a 44-year-old social worker in North Dakota named Kerri-Lynn Larimer who’s been fighting cancer for about a year. And everyone in her community loves her.

So when she left town last month for a round of treatments, they decided to do something pretty amazing.

Her best friend texted 20 people to see if they’d help replace the flooring in Kerri-Lynn’s house. Which was something she’d been wanting to do for a while.

Then about 50 more people heard about it and got involved. And instead of just putting in new floors, they basically remodeled her entire HOUSE.

About 75 people volunteered, in a town with only 1,000 residents. And in one week, they redid the floors . . . one of the bathrooms . . . replaced a bunch of light fixtures . . . repainted the walls . . . fixed up the yard . . . and even installed a new furnace.

The materials alone cost about $9,000, but she and her husband didn’t pay a dime. And all the labor was free.

Her friends also started a GoFundMe campaign trying to raise $15,000 to help with bills. And it’s already up to $23,000. If you’d like to donate, just search for “Help Kerri-Lynn Larimer” on GoFundMe.com.