      Weather Alert

A$AP Rocky’s V-Day Gift To Rihanna ‘Will Last Forever’

Feb 17, 2022 @ 1:01pm

[Warning: may contain explicit lyrics]

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, of course, had the most adorable Valentine’s Day celebration.

Riri shared pictures of the gifts she received from her boyfriend/father of her child, and Rocky found a way to make the ‘flowers’ he got last a bit longer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Showing the couple enjoying a lovely dinner, a Valentine’s Day card featuring Method Man and Mary J. Blige with a lyric from their hit “All I Need” which read: “Back when I was nothin’ you made a n***a feel like he was somethin’”

and finally, the couple enjoying a gorgeous sunset.

Ever go Toys“R”Us for a valentines gift?

TAGS
A$AP Rocky Chase lego Rihanna Valentines Day
Contests
I love Money!
2 weeks ago
Happy Birthday To Me!
2 months ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On