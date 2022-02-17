A$AP Rocky’s V-Day Gift To Rihanna ‘Will Last Forever’
[Warning: may contain explicit lyrics]
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, of course, had the most adorable Valentine’s Day celebration.
Riri shared pictures of the gifts she received from her boyfriend/father of her child, and Rocky found a way to make the ‘flowers’ he got last a bit longer.
Showing the couple enjoying a lovely dinner, a Valentine’s Day card featuring Method Man and Mary J. Blige with a lyric from their hit “All I Need” which read: “Back when I was nothin’ you made a n***a feel like he was somethin’”
and finally, the couple enjoying a gorgeous sunset.
