Aaron Carter Dead at 34

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Aaron Carter attends WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )

Breaking news former child star and artist Aaron Carter was found dead at 34. Carter was allegedly found dead in a bathtub in his home. TMZ is reporting that authorities were called at 11 am Saturday morning.

For more on Aaron Carter Click here.