Aaron Carter wants to get back into the ring but with who
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Aaron Carter attends WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )
It looks like the boxing match between Aaron Carter and Soulja Boy just might happen. After going back and forth on social media over the weekend, apparently, an offer has been put forth to Soulja Boy. Soulja, who claims he will, “beat the candy out of Aaron’s pockets,” called Carter’s bluff after being called out by the singer as a potential opponent. There’s no word on the offer or whether or not Soulja Boy will take the offer. Who do you have winning the fight, Aaron Carter or Soulja Boy?