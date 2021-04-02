      Weather Alert

Abandoned $1.6B Missouri Ghost Resort has Gone Viral [Video]

Apr 2, 2021 @ 6:51am

A ghost town of mansions, that was originally supposed to become a $1.6 billion resort community, went viral this week.

Tik Tok user @carriejernigan1 showed footage of gigantic, crumbling abandoned homes that were left after the housing crisis in 2008.

The developers wanted the property to be a record-breaking resort featuring a massive 390 room hotel, museum, and an indoor waterpark. After several of the people involved were sent to jail, the project fell through and was abandoned.

This thing has over 2 million likes and some think the homes are “scary” and “nightmare-inducing.”

 

@carriejernigan1#missouri #branson #house #housetour #jail♬ original sound – ✨LAWYER CARRIE✨

