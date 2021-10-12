Adam Devine Gets Married

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Adam DeVine attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine and actress Chloe Bridges have become husband and wife.
The two met back in 2015 while filming The Final Girls and got engaged in 2019.
Devine’s friend and Workaholics co-star Erik Griffin, confirmed the nuptials on social media.
Dem Boyz. Devine is off the market! Such an awesome wedding, Griffin captioned along with a picture of the groomsmen.