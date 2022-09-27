Adam Levine’s New Song

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

If you have not heard of the “Adam Levine Gate”, we are about to ruin your outlook on him. Last week, Sumner Strohl came out on her Tik Tok video showing proof that her and Adam had an affair. Since that day, seven more women have come out, making the total EIGHT!

Alex (@songsbyalex) took some of the messages from the girls and made a new song for Adam Levine. What do you think?