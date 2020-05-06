Adele casually drops birthday photo and unveils MAJOR weight loss transformation!
Singer Adele, winner of Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for '25' and Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Hello,' poses in the press room during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Like, who even IS this model??!? (see photo below)
Talk about a revenge body. It was impressive last fall when it was revealed she lost a bunch of weight in general (I know how much hard work that is!) and now not only has she kept it off but DROPPED a ton more!
Would you have even recognized her?! Congrats Adele! Oh, and happy belated birthday! New music please?