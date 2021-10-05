Adele Confirms ‘Easy on Me,’ New Single Drops Oct 15th
Adele has confirmed her new single and release date.
She posted a teaser clip on her Instagram page.
The song is titled, Easy On Me and drops on October 15th.
It is her first new single in six years.