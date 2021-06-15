Adele dropped details on new album
Adele fans are bursting at the seams waiting for the release of her new album, which is apparently “very soon”. According to a source close to Adele, “The album is going to be released very soon, and she is excited for the world to hear it”. Adele has been through quite a lot since her last album was released six years ago, including the divorce from her husband Simon. The source indicated that the new album will reflect her divorce and “what she’s been going through”. Are you excited about the new music from Adele?
