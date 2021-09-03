Adele has a new love interest
In LA Adele has been seen with top sports agent Rich Paul for a while now and the two stepped out on Monday night for another date night at Opium on Monday evening (August 30th). Adele looked amazing in plaid and black mini-skirt, a long-sleeved black sweater with black opaque leggings, and stiletto black knee-high boots. Sources close to the couple say the relationship is casual and the two are just enjoying each other’s company for now. What do you think of Adele and Rich Paul? Perfect couple or a temporary fling?