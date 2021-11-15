Adele Helps Man Propose

Adele helped a man propose during her CBS special on Sunday night.
The pre-taped performance was held at the Griffith Observatory and brought Adele back to the stage after six years.
Adele asked for silence as her fan Quentin led his girlfriend, Ashley who was blindfolded, to the stage.
Quentin fought back tears as he asked Ashley to marry him, just as he popped the question Adele began singing, “Make You Feel My Love.”
Adele allowed the newly engaged couple to enjoy the rest of the show from the front row along with Melissa McCarthy and Lizzo.