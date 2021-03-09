Adele is the Biggest-Selling Female Artist of the Century
As we celebrated International Women’s Day on Monday, the list of leading ladies who have dominated was released.
Adele topped the list of biggest-selling female artists of the century followed by P!nk, Madonna, respectively and Rihanna came in at number four.
American artists Beyonce, Britney Spears, and Lady Gaga were all in the top 10, and U.K. singers, Dido and Kylie Minogue rounded out the list.
Adele’s album, 21, was also named the best-selling album from 2000 until now.
Adele has sold over six million copies of her sophomore album. Here album 25 came in at number three on the best-selling list and 19 ranked at number 9.