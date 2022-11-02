Adele says we’ve been saying her name wrong

Adele Praises Fan For Pronouncing Her Name ‘Perfectly’ During a “Happy Hour with Adele” Q&A, the 34-year-old singer complimented a London-based fan on how she pronounced her name. “I love that. She pronounced my name perfectly,” Adele said. “Where’s she from, Enfield or something?” The fan pronounced Adele’s name with a north London accent, pronouncing it “uh-dell” rather than “ah-dell.” Adele was raised in Tottenham, in north London, and is from Enfield. Adele recently postponed her “Weekends with Adele,” again until July. She stated that she feels bad for postponing again, but felt it was the right thing to do in order to get the logistics of the show up to par. How have you been pronouncing Adele’s name? Do people say your name wrong all the time? Share the real way to say your name.

Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Pronounce Her Name https://t.co/PBfXLhaJrL — E! News (@enews) November 1, 2022