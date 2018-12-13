After 12 Years, Oprah Spills the Tea on Bland Cooking Segment

In 2006, Oprah hosted an interview with Anna Ginsberg, who had just won 1 million dollars from Pillsbury for her baked chicken and spinach stuffing recipe. During the segment, Oprah tasted the award winning chicken and seemed incredibly unimpressed, eventually asking:

“Did we add salt and pepper? I think we needed salt and pepper.”

The original air date in 2006 had some buzz through early social media users, but a Buzzfeed employee brought it back to twitter this week–well over a decade later.

See the original post and Oprah’s response below.

 

