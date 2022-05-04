Alabama Corrections Officer And Inmate Still Missing
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and Alabama corrections officer accused of helping him escape, new details are emerging about the pair’s relationship and the officer’s apparent preparations for their getaway.
The investigation has illuminated what authorities believe to be a romantic relationship between Vicky White, assistant director of corrections in Lauderdale County, and Casey White, who was being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on murder charges, Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN.
A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest on charges of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree, the sheriff said Monday, as authorities grow more confident that the officer willingly aided the inmate in his escape, instead of being forced or coerced.