Albert and Bee

Albert & Bee are approximately 6 weeks old and came to us as transfers from Crete. They were found as lost kittens there and no one came to claim them. Albert is a Domestic Medium Hair, orange tabby w/ white and Bee is a Domestic Short Hair, buff tabby w/ white. They are both fixed, microchipped, and have received their initial vaccinations. If adopt them together, the second adoption fee is reduced by 50%! Adopt them today at the Capital Humane Society.

