      Weather Alert

Album Filled With Famous People Found At Thrift Store

Jan 17, 2022 @ 5:30am
Blank instant images on sand background

Last week, a thrift store in Belgium made a shocking discovery. Inside of an old photo album were photographs of a mystery woman who had taken photos with some of the world’s biggest celebs. After some searching, she was revealed to be Maria Snoeys-Lagler, a former member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

This is a very exclusive group as the 90 members from 55 countries essentially control the Golden Globes Awards. Checkout some of the album!

 

TAGS
Famous Goodwill Photo Album Photos Thrift store
Contests
Happy Birthday To Me!
2 weeks ago
New Year New Cash
3 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On