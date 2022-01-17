Album Filled With Famous People Found At Thrift Store
Last week, a thrift store in Belgium made a shocking discovery. Inside of an old photo album were photographs of a mystery woman who had taken photos with some of the world’s biggest celebs. After some searching, she was revealed to be Maria Snoeys-Lagler, a former member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
This is a very exclusive group as the 90 members from 55 countries essentially control the Golden Globes Awards. Checkout some of the album!