Alec Baldwin May Be Charged Soon

Alec Baldwin may soon be facing charges over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his ‘Rust’ film.

Prosecutors reportedly indicated the actor may become a defendant after he handed in his cellphone to be considered as evidence.

Baldwin said last Alec month the that he had lost five jobs since the ‘Rust’ shooting.

He claims he would have quit the film business if it wasn’t for the support of his wife Hilaria Baldwin, who has just had their seventh child.