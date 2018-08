Alejandro & Pedro are 3 month old, Chihuahua mixes, who came to shelter as an accidental litter. They were a little too small for surgery so they spent some time in foster care to grow a little more. They will be available for adoption today and are both fixed, have received initial vaccinations, and are microchipped.

Adopt them today at the Capital Humane Society.

Pet of the Week is brought to you by Pet Central Station.