Alex Trebek Has Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer

ALEX TREBEK was just diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.  He’s 78 years old.

He posted a video saying, quote, “Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working.

“And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to BEAT the low survival rates statistics for this disease.”

So yes, he will continue to host “Jeopardy!”, at least for now.  Alex has a FANTASTIC sense of humor, and he even joked about that at the end . . .

Quote, “Truth told, I have to [beat it], because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years!  So help me!  Keep the faith, and we’ll win.”

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Five Random Facts for Friday Five Random Facts for your Thursday R. Kelly erupts during interview with CBS Five Random Facts for Wednesday Five Things You Shouldn’t Say to Your Kids A Teenager Saved Up for Two Years to Buy His Friend a New Wheelchair