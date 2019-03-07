Alex Trebek Has Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer

ALEX TREBEK was just diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. He’s 78 years old.

He posted a video saying, quote, “Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working.

“And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to BEAT the low survival rates statistics for this disease.”

So yes, he will continue to host “Jeopardy!”, at least for now. Alex has a FANTASTIC sense of humor, and he even joked about that at the end . . .

Quote, “Truth told, I have to [beat it], because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years! So help me! Keep the faith, and we’ll win.”