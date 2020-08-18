Alicia Keys Lands Exclusive Beauty Deal
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Alicia Keys attends Variety's Power of Women: New York at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Alicia Keys and E.L.F beauty brand have teamed up.
Literally the only thing we know about it so far, is that it’s a “lifestyle beauty brand”. Whatever that means.
Regardless, it will be dermatologist-developed and cruelty-free and launch in 2021.
In a statement E.L.F said, Alicia’s perspective on beauty is soulful and timeless. “Together we are painting the highest vision to blaze a new trail in beauty”.