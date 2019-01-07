All I got for Christmas was… the norovirus

Welllll I’m BAAAAAAAAAAAAACK! Not that you noticed I was gone, but I was. For a couple weeks! After being sick for 16 days, a fever for 12 days and 3 doctor visits… it was determined I just had a virus. LOL. A GI Norovirus to be exact. Oy vey. The holidays sure suck when you’re sick.

But enough whining! I had LOTS of sleep and lots of time to find new stuff on the internet! Here are a few of my recommendations:

FOLLOW THIS INSTA! It’s like entertainment photos from history… @historycoolkids

WATCH THIS ON NETFLIX! We all knew Ellen’s stand-up would be great, but I finally watched it. It’s GREAT!

LISTEN TO THIS: Armchair Expert Podcast by Dax Shepard (he’s SO funny and SO smart and has great guests. What more could you want?) Go HERE.

I specifically recommend both the Mila Kunis AND Ashton Kutcher episodes! And Kristen Bell episodes of course!

Stay healthy!

-Lindsey