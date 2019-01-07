All I got for Christmas was… the norovirus

Welllll I’m BAAAAAAAAAAAAACK! Not that you noticed I was gone, but I was. For a couple weeks! After being sick for 16 days, a fever for 12 days and 3 doctor visits… it was determined I just had a virus. LOL. A GI Norovirus to be exact. Oy vey. The holidays sure suck when you’re sick.
But enough whining! I had LOTS of sleep and lots of time to find new stuff on the internet! Here are a few of my recommendations:
FOLLOW THIS INSTA! It’s like entertainment photos from history… @historycoolkids
That 70s Show (1998 – 2006) // “We’ve known each other for 20 years. I was 19, she was like 14. I did her chemistry homework for her. I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialized on a TV show! It was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal?’ I don’t know, and it was really awkward, because I’m like a 19-year-old kid. She was 14! She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was OK. She has … a diary from when she was a kid where she wrote, ‘Oh, this guy’s hot.’ She thought I was cute! At first I think she thought that I was good-looking, and then shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her, because I was like a big brother. It was like, ‘He’s annoying, because he’s always looking out for my best interest.'” -Ashton Kutcher
WATCH THIS ON NETFLIX! We all knew Ellen’s stand-up would be great, but I finally watched it. It’s GREAT!
LISTEN TO THIS: Armchair Expert Podcast by Dax Shepard (he’s SO funny and SO smart and has great guests. What more could you want?) Go HERE.
I specifically recommend both the Mila Kunis AND Ashton Kutcher episodes! And Kristen Bell episodes of course!
Stay healthy!
-Lindsey