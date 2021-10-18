Amazon Boxes Are Turned Into Incredible Haunted House Model For Halloween [Video]
Could this farmhouse be haunted? One thing is certain. This once-elegance Iowa home has seen better days.
If you’ve been wondering what to do with all of those Amazon boxes you’ve gotten lately, this person may have the answer!
An industrial designer in Mexico has used old delivery boxes to create a scary model of a house!
The designer, named Carlos, shared a time-lapse video of the process.
“I like to build things, and I started making videos of it to keep me entertained—and inside—while in the pandemic,” he said.
“In the video I’m using an Amazon Box, corrugated cardboard, clay and some trash to make a Haunted Mansion.” Carlos added.