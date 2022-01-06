Amazon Packages Dumped

Smiling delivery person standing outdoorshttp://www.twodozendesign.info/i/1.png
Nearly 600 Amazon packages that were supposed to have been delivered by Christmas were found dumped outside Oklahoma City on New Year’s Eve, authorities said. The packages were discovered in a rural area about 30 miles northeast of the city, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said Monday on Facebook. Tracking information showed that the packages left an Amazon location and were supposed to have been taken to a U.S. Postal Service facility for delivery, the sheriff’s office said. “Someone had removed the items they wanted and discarded the rest,” the sheriff’s office said. “(Apparently the thief isn’t much of a reader…the books that were being delivered were left behind).” The post added: “If you’re missing a package, please don’t call us. We are working with the USPS and have reached out to Amazon, so someone should contact you soon.”