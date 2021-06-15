Amazon Prime Perks You May Not Be Using
With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, it could be good to refresh yourself on some of those Amazon Prime perks you may have forgotten.
Along with two-day shipping, Amazon Prime members can also set up a day specifically for receiving packages and opt out of paying for shipping altogether with No Rush Shipping.
Don’t forget about the multiple media services you can use too, like Prime Video, Prime Music Streaming, Amazon Music Streaming, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and more!
Check out the whole list of Amazon Prime perks over at Wired.com!