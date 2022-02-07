Amazon Raises Its Prices

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 9: A protest message directed at Amazon is spray painted on a wall near a construction site January 9, 2019 in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Last November, Amazon announced that it has chosen Long Island City and Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia as the two locations which will both serve as additional headquarters for the company. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime subscriptions from $119 to $139 per year in the United States, the company announced along with its earnings report Thursday. The price of a monthly subscription will also increase from $12.99 to $14.99.
The move comes as prices for just about everything — from food to energy — have gone up in recent months. The company last raised prices for Prime in 2018, when it bumped the annual membership up from $99. The latest price hike represents a 17% increase.
The change will go into effect on February 18 for new Prime members and after March 25 for existing members. Will you renew your membership or go with someone else?