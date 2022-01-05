Amazon Worker Hailed An Angel
A Colorado mom has reportedly credited an “angel” Amazon delivery driver with saving her family, including a 4-month-old baby, from the raging Marshall Fire as it blazed through their neighborhood on Thursday. Mary Stanley, her husband and their infant son were stuck at home during The Marshall Fire and could not leave due to car issues. They ordered a bicycle pump from Amazon, to fix their only means of transportation and the Amazon driver, Luanne, risked her life to get it to them. She was able to get the family out in her truck, where they watched their house go up in flames.
