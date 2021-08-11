AMC Will Start Accepting Bitcoin
AMC, like many companies, is jumping on the crypto bandwagon.
This may be a savvy business play. AMC Entertainment CEO, Adam Aron said, “I’ve had to learn more in the past six months about blockchain and cryptocurrency than I learned about it in the entire decade before that,”
As cryptocurrencies become more mainstream, a growing number of companies are exploring how to incorporate them in their businesses.
Last month, virtual currencies soared after bullish comments from Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey, the CEOs of Tesla and Twitter, respectively. Musk had disclosed at the time that two of his companies – Tesla and SpaceX – both owned bitcoin, while Dorsey said that the cryptocurrency could become a major part of Twitter’s strategy going forward.
Perhaps the future of casual payments, is upon us.