American Airlines Extends Ban on Alcohol on Flights
A smiling young woman sits in the window seat of her aircraft. She holds a beverage in one hand and her smart phone in another as she enjoys the wifi. Her earbuds rest on a tray in front of her.
American Airlines has extended its ban on alcohol until 2022.
American Airlines’ internal memo states, “We are doing all we can to help create a safe environment for our crew and customers on board our aircraft.”
The extension of the ban is due in part because of a few incidents where passengers became unruly during flights because of alcohol.
The Federal Aviation Administration has recently announced that ‘proposed fines for unruly passengers this year had topped $1 Million’.