American Airlines Extends Ban on Alcohol on Flights

Aug 19, 2021 @ 4:58pm
American Airlines has extended its ban on alcohol until 2022.

American Airlines’ internal memo states, “We are doing all we can to help create a safe environment for our crew and customers on board our aircraft.”

The extension of the ban is due in part because of a few incidents where passengers became unruly during flights because of alcohol.

The Federal Aviation Administration has recently announced that ‘proposed fines for unruly passengers this year had topped $1 Million’.

