American Girl Dolls, Risk, And Sand – Yes, Sand – Inducted Into National Toy Hall Of Fame
The National Toy Hall of Fame just announced its 2021 class – and there might be some ‘dirty’ tricks going on with the nomination process.
That’s because one of this year’s inductees is sand – yes, sand. As in the dirt found on beaches and in sandboxes.
In addition to ‘sand’, this year’s HOF class includes American Girl Dolls and the classic board game Risk.
Some nominees that didn’t make the cut this year? He-Man, Cabbage Patch Kids, and Battleship.
Watch the induction ceremony above!