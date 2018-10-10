American Music Awards 2018 – Winner’s List

It was a record-breaking night for Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards, held live Tuesday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taylor opened the show with a performance of “I Did Something Bad,” and went on to win four awards, bringing her lifetime total to 23 — breaking Whitney Houston’s record for most AMA wins by a female artist.

Here’s a full list of the 2018 winners at the American Music Awards

Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock
Migos

Favorite Album Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift – Reputation

Favorite Song Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug “Havana”

Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown

Favorite Female Artist Country
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group Country
Florida Georgia Line
 
Favorite Album – Country
Kane Brown – Kane Brown

Favorite Song – Country
Kane Brown “Heaven”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentlys

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Khalid

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Rihanna

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
XXXTENTACION – 17

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars & Cardi B – “Finesse”

Tour of the Year
Taylor Swift

Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist – Latin
Daddy Yankee

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music
Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By

Favorite Social Artist of the Year Presented By Xfinity
BTS

New Artist of the Year Presented By Capital One ® Savor® Card
Camila Cabello

Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

