American Music Awards Full winners List

Nov 22, 2021 @ 6:48am

The American Music Awards had star-studded performances and more.  Here is the full list of winners.

The American Music Awards were held on Sunday evening (November 21st) the night was filled with show-stopping performances, Cardi B’s outfit changes, and of course the winners.

BTS – Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Pop Song “Butter”

Olivia Rodrigo -New Artist of the Year

Doja Cat ft SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Female R&B Artist, Favorite R&amp;B Album “Plant Her”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Body” – Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist,

Favorite Hip-Hop Album, “Good News” Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) -Favorite Music Video

Ed Sheeran – Favorite Male Pop Artist

Taylor Swift – Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, “Evermore”

Luke Bryan – Favorite Male Country Artist

Carrie Underwood – Favorite Female Country Artist, Favorite Inspirational Artist

Dan + Shay – Favorite Country Duo or Group

Gabby Barrett – Favorite Country Album – “Goldmine” Favorite Country Song – “The Good Ones”

Drake – Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B – Favorite Hip-Hop Song – “Up” The Weeknd – Favorite Male R&amp;B Artist

Silk Sonic – Favorite R&B Song – “Leave The Door Open”

Bad Bunny – Favorite Male Latin Artist

Becky G- Favorite Female Latin Artist

Kali Uchis – Favorite Latin Song – “telepatía”

Machine Gun Kelly – Favorite Rock Artist

Kanye West – Favorite Gospel Artist Marshmello – Favorite Electric/Dance Artist Were you surprised by any of the award winners? Who should’ve won that didn’t?

