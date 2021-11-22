American Music Awards Full winners List
The American Music Awards had star-studded performances and more. Here is the full list of winners.
The American Music Awards were held on Sunday evening (November 21st) the night was filled with show-stopping performances, Cardi B’s outfit changes, and of course the winners.
BTS – Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Pop Song “Butter”
Olivia Rodrigo -New Artist of the Year
Doja Cat ft SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Female R&B Artist, Favorite R&B Album “Plant Her”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Body” – Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist,
Favorite Hip-Hop Album, “Good News” Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) -Favorite Music Video
Ed Sheeran – Favorite Male Pop Artist
Taylor Swift – Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, “Evermore”
Luke Bryan – Favorite Male Country Artist
Carrie Underwood – Favorite Female Country Artist, Favorite Inspirational Artist
Dan + Shay – Favorite Country Duo or Group
Gabby Barrett – Favorite Country Album – “Goldmine” Favorite Country Song – “The Good Ones”
Drake – Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B – Favorite Hip-Hop Song – “Up” The Weeknd – Favorite Male R&B Artist
Silk Sonic – Favorite R&B Song – “Leave The Door Open”
Bad Bunny – Favorite Male Latin Artist
Becky G- Favorite Female Latin Artist
Kali Uchis – Favorite Latin Song – “telepatía”
Machine Gun Kelly – Favorite Rock Artist
Kanye West – Favorite Gospel Artist Marshmello – Favorite Electric/Dance Artist Were you surprised by any of the award winners? Who should’ve won that didn’t?