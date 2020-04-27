Americans Want to Travel ASAP
I don’t know if I should be surprised, but I’m definitely rolling my eyes.
A new survey shows that about 46% of Americans plan on traveling as soon as restrictions are lifted. Of those, nearly half are saying they’d go visit family and friends.
The other 50% of the people are split. Literally. 25% want to wait 2-3 months, and the rest say 6 months is how long they’d like to wait before leaving their immediate community.
Uhm, I think it goes without saying that just because you CAN do something, doesn’t mean you SHOULD do it. Travel might be one of those for a while.