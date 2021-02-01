America’s Official FAVORITE Drink
Even if your eating and drinking habits have changed over the past 12 months, there’s still a good chance you still have your old favorites.
A new survey focused around Covid-related spending has revealed that Coca Cola is still the #1 beverage choice among consumers.
The survey questioned 3,000 participants to find that nostalgia and indulgence were reasons why they loved Coke so much.
Even still, brand loyalty to beverages was not as significant as it was for retail and fast food.
Coming in second was Jack Daniels, which-coincidentally-goes great with Coca Cola.