106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Amusement Park Or Final Destination?

June 24, 2024 1:35PM CDT
Share
Amusement Park Or Final Destination?
Getty Images

Anyone who has watched the “Final Destination” movies knows to never drive behind a log truck. We also know to be cautious of moving objects, even if they are at an amusement park. The riders at The Oaks Amusement Park in Portland, Oregon got a first-hand experience. Watch both videos to see how it all unfolds…

**LANGUAGE WARNING**

VIDEO ONE…

@chrisxryan The ride got stuck and everyone is suspeneded upside down. This is terrfying. They just to close the park #scaryride #oakspark ♬ original sound – Chris Ryan

VIDEO TWO…

@chrisxryan Replying to @Vanessa Clark 💍💜 ♬ original sound – Chris Ryan

More about:
Amusement Park
Final Destination
Getty Images
Oregon
Portland
scary
The Oaks Amusement Park
Tik Tok
viral

Contests