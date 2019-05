An Instagram “influencer” in Poland named Julia Slonska posted a six-second video of herself vandalizing a historic statue at a park in Warsaw. A friend filmed her using a hammer to smash the statue’s nose . . . and then they both laugh about it.

The Internet torched her for the stupid move, so a Polish bank dropped her from an ad campaign. She also posted an online apology, and ratted herself out to officials.

There’s a chance she could spend time in prison.