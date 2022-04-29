Andrew Garfield Calls Out Tom Holland Over ‘Fake Butt’
Andrew Garfield came clean about his ‘butt’ in the Spiderman suit and called out Tom Holland over it.
Holland said in February, “I’ll give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake a– in their suit. You can figure out that for yourselves.”
Now, Andrew Garfield has responded, “All I know is that I am totally unmodified. And that’s all I can share.”
He continued,
“He’s just stirring the pot, old Tom. He can’t help himself. There’s an expression that we have in entertainment, which is that we want to put bums on seats…We want to get the audience sat and paying their tickets. Tom is pretty great at creating the subgenres of games for you all while you’re in the cinema-going,’Well, that butt doesn’t look real.’ ‘Tobey’s looks like it might be real.’ ‘Could Andrew have that much a–? Maybe. Potentially.'”