Angela Lansbury, Legendary Star of ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ Dies at 96

Angela Lansbury, best known for playing Jessica Fletcher in “Murder, She Wrote” and the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has passed away.

Her family released a statement saying, “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.”

Angela was a four-time Oscar nominee and had a career spanning eight decades, across film, theatre, and television.