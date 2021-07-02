Angelina & The Weeknd Dating?
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 26: The Weeknd performs at Lollapalooza Brazil day 2 at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 26, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are dating The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were seen on a date in LA at the Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday. According to sources, they spent hours together at the restaurant, but they left separately. Someone close to The Weeknd said, “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]. He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in. This could be romantic or just The Weeknd seeking advice from a Hollywood veteran. Which two celebrities do you think would make a hot couple? Do you think The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie make a good match?