Anitta Is More Than Just A Girl From Rio
Not every artist has over 50 million people following their every move on Instagram, or is getting calls from Mariah Carey giving life advice. That’s partly why Billboard named Anitta as more influential than Beyonce, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.
In episode 19 of the Spout Podcast, the Brazilian sensation spouts off on how she does it all: from overseeing contracts to project rollouts, marketing, and more. She also explains the importance of being open and honest with fans and answers questions about plastic surgery, her partying lifestyle, and her dating life.
