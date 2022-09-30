Another American Pie movie is in the works

The new American Pie film is promising to be a “fresh take” on the long-running sex comedy franchise. The plot is being kept secret for now, but the ninth film in the series will be the first to not feature Eugene Levy. The original American Pie debuted in 1999 starring Jason Biggs as a dorky high school senior who’s determined to lose his virginity before graduation. The film has since spawned a number of sequels with many of the original cast, including Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, and Sean William Scott.

