Another Fast and Furious movie?
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Vin Diesel attends the premiere of Netflix's "Fast and Furious: Spy Racers" at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood on December 07, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
A source close to the Fast & Furious franchise said that a prequel for the main character, Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, could becoming. The prequel would focus on a younger version of Toretto. Diesel has been open to other options regarding spinoffs as he’s noted in the past. Do you think a prequel about Dominic Toretto should happen? What is your favorite Fast & Furious movie? Who is your favorite character from the franchise?